PD: Suspect sought who attacked, groped ASU student

Tempe police are looking for a man accused of attacking an Arizona State University student on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was pushed to the ground and groped just before 7 p.m. near Lemon Street and Terrace Road.

"Once astride the victim, the male suspect groped both the victim's breasts over and under her clothing," police said in a statement on March 4. "The victim began to scream during the attack, which caught the attention of those in the area and scared the suspect away."

The suspect is described as being a white male, 6'2" to 6'4", with short hair, a dark-colored tank top, blue jeans, and a black face mask and shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

