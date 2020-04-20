PD: Teen, shot killed at Phoenix house party

article

Police say a 17-year-old teen died after being shot Sunday night at a house party in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, Kenyon Myers was leaving the party at about 9:15 p.m. near 20th Street and Southern Avenue when he was shot.

Myers was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say several other people were also at the party, including the suspect, who left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.