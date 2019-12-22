PD: Wrong-way driver killed after colliding with light rail in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal crash involving the light rail in downtown Phoenix.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday near 1st Avenue and Washington Street.

Police say a 30-year-old woman driving a Nissan Sentra was traveling the wrong direction on Washington when she collided with a light rail train. The impact of the collision caused the train to come off the tracks and a light pole to be knocked down.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator and two adult passengers on the train were not injured.

Investigators believe the speed of the car was a factor in the crash.

The area near 1st Ave. and Washington is closed the light rail is also experiencing delays.

The investigation is ongoing.