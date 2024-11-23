Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

The Brief A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Colter Street. Colter Street was closed for an investigation.



A hit-and-run crash on 23rd Avenue and Colter Street left one pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, November 23.

According to police, a man was found on the street with serious injuries when officers arrived to the scene.

There is no description of the suspect's vehicle.

Officers are conducting an investigation.

Colter Street was closed as detectives searched for clues.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.