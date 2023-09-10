Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian fatally hit by 2 vehicles on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by cars on Loop 101 in Glendale, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The incident happened just before midnight on Sept. 9 on the freeway's northbound lanes near Cardinals Way.

Troopers say the pedestrian, who was not named, walked into traffic and was hit by a car. They were then hit by a second vehicle, officials said.

They died at the scene. No other information was released.