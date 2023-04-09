Pedestrian hit by train in Tempe, seriously hurt

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a train in Tempe early Sunday morning.

The incident involved a Union Pacific Railroad train near 13th Street and Farmer Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man was walking southbound on the train tracks when the train traveling the same direction hit him from behind.

He was struck by the cattle guard in the front of the locomotive, police said.

"The train had used its horn in an effort to alert the subject, however the subject made no attempts to leave the train tracks despite these audible warnings," said Aaron Williams with Tempe Police.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Where the incident happened: