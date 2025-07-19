Pedestrian killed after being hit by Scottsdale driver, PD says

article

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver in Scottsdale early Saturday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

It happened near Scottsdale and Mountain View roads on the morning of July 19.

"Sadly, the pedestrian has died at the scene. The driver remained at the collision site. What factors led to the collision are still being investigated," Scottsdale Police said.

The department says speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash.

"The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when the collision occurred," police said.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian's identity was not released.

Map of where the incident happened