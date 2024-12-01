Pedestrian struck and killed in Phoenix; driver stayed at the scene

The Brief A woman was killed after being struck by a car on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 1. The crash happened near 3rd Street and Bell Road, Phoenix Police said. The driver stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Phoenix on Sunday night, police said.

The nighttime crash happened at 3rd Street and Bell Road on Dec. 1.

"Officers got to the scene and found the woman suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire responded and provided lifesaving care however the woman was not able to recover and died as a result of her injuries," Phoenix Police said.

The driver, who police say didn't show signs of being impaired, stayed at the scene.

The victim wasn't identified.