People gather to remember Vietnam War veteran; services held for Phoenix man who passed away without family

A Phoenix area Vietnam War veteran was laid to rest of March 30.

83-year-old Norman Coulter, a well-decorated soldier and veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, was a longtime Phoenix resident. Couter had no one to lay him to rest after he passed away in September 2021 at a hospice from natural causes, but still, more than 100 people showed up to his funeral on March 30 to honor him.

Taps played at the service, as people who have never met, spoke with, or even saw a photo of Coulter gathered to remember the man. Those attending the event knew he honorably served the country, and earned nearly a dozen medals and bars during his career in the U.S. Army.

"I think for anybody whose served our country, it’s important to honor their life," said Phoenix City Councilmember Ann O’Brien. "It's disappointing to hear he’d fallen on hard times. I wanted him to know his services was known, and was of value."

Funeral home employees were the ones who organized the celebration of life.

"I’m a daughter of a veteran, a World War II veteran. I felt very compelled to do this. I just hope my father meets [Coulter]," said Ronda Berkey.

Coulter had kept the cremated remains of his wife, who died 11 years go, with him, as he moved from care home to care home. He was laid to rest with full military honors, his wife beside him.

While Coulter did not leave a family of his own behind, his community did not leave him behind.

"Don’t leave anybody behind, and that’s what’s so touching about this too, all the humanity here," said Berkey.

