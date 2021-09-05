Peoria firefighters rescue dog, cat from house fire

article

Peoria firefighters rescued a dog and cat while responding to an early morning house fire near 71st Avenue and Mountain View Road, officials said on Sept. 5.

Photos posted to the fire department's Twitter showed the cat being treated with a small oxygen mask.

Officials say the animals were safe and will be returned to their owners.

