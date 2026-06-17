Peoria police close Liberty High School hazing investigation

The Brief Peoria Police are closing their investigation into Liberty High School's wrestling program amid hazing allegations. Several families of students have accused the school of hazing and sexual misconduct since 2024. Police said they were "unable to establish probable cause for criminal charges."



After almost a year of investigating Liberty High School's wrestling program for alleged hazing allegations, Peoria Police have officially ended their investigation.

What we know:

In the fall of 2025, the investigation began and head wrestling coach Eric Brenton was placed on administrative leave.

The school's allegations came from a former wrestler's parent whose son is now an adult. Several other families have spoken up about allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct.

Families of students have pointed out how Peoria Unified School District did not investigate claims in 2024 when reports and videos of abuse first came to light.

In January 2026, Brenton was re-instated as coach.

What they're saying:

Police announced on June 16 they are officially closing the investigation and were "unable to establish probable cause for criminal charges."

Peoria PD full statement on investigation

"The Peoria Police Department has concluded its investigation into allegations of sexual hazing involving members of the Liberty High School wrestling program during the 2024–2025 school years.

We recognize that allegations of this nature can be painful and unsettling, especially for those directly involved, their families, and the wider community. Throughout this process, detectives approached the investigation with care, respect, and a commitment to listening. This included conducting numerous interviews, following up on tips and leads, and working alongside forensic interviewers who are specially trained to support and communicate with minors. Investigators made every effort to speak with individuals who may have had knowledge of or involvement in the reported incidents, many of whom are now adults.

Despite these efforts, investigators were unable to establish probable cause for criminal charges. Additionally, no disclosures were made during the investigation that would support moving forward with a criminal prosecution.

Prosecutors at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) are aware of the contents of the investigation and its findings. With all leads and investigative avenues exhausted, MCAO does not expect a submittal on this matter.

With these considerations in mind, the Peoria Police Department is formally closing the investigation. We want to acknowledge the seriousness of the concerns raised and the very real impact situations like this can have on individuals and families. The department remains committed to conducting thorough, unbiased investigations and to supporting the safety, dignity, and well-being of all members of the community, especially minors."

What we don't know:

The identities of the alleged victims and those accused have not been released.

Map of Liberty High School: