Peoria Police: Suspect fired at officers during pursuit on Valley freeway

Peoria Police officials say an attempt to arrest a wanted person turned into a police chase that ended at a gas station in the West Valley.

According to a statement by Peoria Police, the incident began at a parking lot on August 5 at around 4:10 p.m., when police detectives tried to locate and arrest a dangerous person who was wanted on several accusations of domestic violence. The person allegedly also threatened to kill the alleged victim and others.

"The suspect entered his vehicle and at some point pointed a gun at officers from inside the vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "Officers initiated a pursuit, and during the pursuit, the suspect shot at officers on the freeway."

The pursuit, according to police, went south on the I-17 and then continued west on the I-10. The suspect then went on Loop 202, and then left the freeway on Lower Buckeye Road. Eventually, the suspect pulled into a gas station parking lot at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

"The suspect was non-compliant upon contact," read a portion of the statement. "With the assistance of Phoenix Police Department and a K9 unit, the suspect was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained."

Police officials did not elaborate on what injuries the suspect suffered. No officers were injured.