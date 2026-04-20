Peoria veteran hails Trump's push for accelerating psychedelic drug research as ‘life-changing’

The Brief President Trump has signed an executive order mandating the FDA and HHS fast-track research into psychedelic drugs to treat mental health conditions, with a focus on veteran care. Proponents view the move as a life-saving step for those struggling with PTSD and addiction, while critics caution that rushing the process could overlook significant health risks. Experts warn that FDA approval and rescheduling could still take a decade, and it remains unclear how this order will impact the distribution of Arizona’s currently unawarded research funds.



Local psychedelic proponents are weighing in on the president's executive order mandating research be sped up. It orders the FDA to expand trials and access the right to try for psychedelics. While veteran groups have said these drugs can save and change lives, some doctors say it may still be a decade before patients have access.

What we know:

President Trump signed an executive order to fast track research on psychedelic drugs. He wants the FDA and Health and Human Services Department to look at how those drugs could help Americans dealing with mental health issues, especially veterans.

"The order prioritizes breakthroughs that could offer new hope to millions of Americans — particularly our nation’s brave veterans, who continue to face disproportionately high rates of suicide and often don’t respond to conventional therapies," the White House said in a press release.

Local perspective:

Proponents say these drugs can be life-saving, as research will examine how the substances help with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and addiction.

"Mental Joe is there to create community and awareness around psychedelic therapies," Chad McLean of T-shirt company Mental Joe, said.

McLean, a veteran from Peoria, said it started six years ago when he hit a breaking point after being injured while serving.

"Gun to my head and tension on the trigger and look at my wife into the face. I was worn out. I was tired. I’m a veteran," McLean said.

Dig deeper:

That’s when he turned to psychedelics, starting with ketamine. Now, he is a supporter of what these drugs can do and what happened in the Oval Office this weekend, when Trump signed the executive order to increase research on drugs like psilocybin, MDMA and ibogaine— schedule 1 substances, according to the DEA.

"The whole regulatory regime regarding psychedelics is so complicated," Dr. Jeff Singer, a Phoenix surgeon at the CATO Institute said.

Dr. Singer said it might be a decade before patients can be prescribed it, and it will still be tightly controlled.

"First, you gotta get FDA to approve and then you gotta get the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove from Schedule 1," he said.

The other side:

Others, like the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions, said that’s moving too fast.

"We’re really putting the cart before the horse. Ibogaine can be dangerous," Kevin Sabet, the president of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions, said. "There’s several deaths related to it because of cardio toxicity meaning to the heart-stopping heart, basically heart attacks, and there might be some promising [things]. I’m not against that, but let’s do the research and find that out before actually saying that it’s great."

Why you should care:

"If these things are used in the right intention, right space, they’re absolute life-changing if you’re willing to dig into stuff," McLean added.

McLean said it can save lives, including veterans struggling with PTSD.

"Profound," he said. "If people remove the stigma, these things are profound, what they can do for us."

What's next:

Arizona set aside millions last year for ibogaine research, but so far that many has not been awarded. This executive order may increase the amount of research money that is available.