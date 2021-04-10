Person found dead in apartment fire with 10-foot flames in Phoenix

A person was found dead in an apartment after it was engulfed in flames on the night of Saturday, April 10, says the fire department.

The fire happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:45 p.m. Neighbors passing by called 911 after seeing flames coming out of the apartment.

Fire crews arrived to the fire on the second floor with 10-foot flames coming through the windows.

"Heavy fire and heat impingement forced firefighters to their knees as they made entry and searched the residence. Upon concluding their search unfortunately one person was found deceased in the apartment," the department said.

The victim hasn't been identified but is believed to be a woman. Phoenix Police will be handling the death investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department