Phoenix trash rates to increase after council approves multi-year hike

The Brief The Phoenix City Council voted 8-1 to increase solid waste rates starting in July. Residents will see a $14 total increase over three years, with costs rising in $5 increments for the first two years and $4 in 2028. The city implemented the rate hike to address a projected $20.8 million shortfall in the solid waste fund.



The Phoenix City Council voted 8-1 on April 22 to raise solid waste rates for residents starting in July.

"This is a critical, rate adjustment just to continue our services," said Lorizelda Stoeller, assistant public works director for Phoenix.

Picking up the trash has become more expensive.

"Most things are inflationary, especially services," Andy Gerhartz, a Phoenix resident, said. "So unless it's egregious with the increase, it doesn't bother me too much."

By the numbers:

Bills will go up $5 this year, another $5 in 2027, and $4 more in 2028, totaling a $14 increase over three years. The original $17 proposal was scaled back after 35 public meetings and thousands of comments.

"Affordability is top of mind for all of our customers, but we also want to ensure that we're providing the services that we all deserve to keep our city clean," Stoeller said.

The city says the solid waste fund was facing a projected shortfall of up to $20.8 million this fiscal year and was on track to be nearly depleted by next year.

The backstory:

Phoenix last raised solid waste rates in 2020, but since then the city says costs have surged: staffing is up 32%, vehicles 52%, and infrastructure 40%, while monthly rates only climbed about 2% a year.

"And I'm going to be looking for updates and studies on how we can improve our services in the future to avoid big increases that one time to our residents," said Anna Hernandez, a Phoenix City Council member.

What's next:

Starting in 2029, the city will tie rate increases to inflation, capped at 5%. Stoeller said that, along with internal cost-saving efforts, should help avoid sharper hikes down the road.

"Look at the services that we provide today and how can we reduce the costs that are associated with providing a sense is that number one," Stoeller said. "And then adding that inflationary factor, that's what's really key to keeping rates low out here."