Chandler neighborhood dispute escalates into alleged recurring, targeted gunfire

The Brief A seven-year neighborhood dispute in Chandler has escalated into targeted gunfire and property damage, involving multiple residents on North Delaware Street. Chandler police have responded to hundreds of service calls regarding the conflict but report difficulty in identifying specific shooters due to a lack of evidence. While authorities have increased patrols and are attempting to mediate, no arrests have been made, and the source of the gunfire remains under investigation.



A neighborhood dispute in Chandler has escalated into alleged targeted gunfire, all of which has been caught on camera. The dispute started seven years ago, and police say they are trying to mediate before someone gets hurt.

What we know:

Chandler police say there are hundreds of service calls between three homes on North Delaware Street.

The drama goes deep, and now tensions are so high that neighbors are waking up to gunfire and destroyed property. Officers say there is only so much they can do.

Resident Ruth Maya has made more than 50 complaints to the Chandler Police Department against her neighbor. Her latest complaint comes after she woke up to gunfire and shattered glass earlier this month.

"Oh, it’s a nightmare, it’s a nightmare. I’ve asked them to all come together and do something. It’s been too long. This is enough," said Maya.

Big picture view:

The seven-year-long dispute involves Maya and another neighbor, Javier Ortiz.

"All the time they shoot," said Javier Ortiz.

Glass of Ortiz's truck window was seen scattered across the sidewalk. He has his own video of gunfire.

What they're saying:

Both neighbors say they are being harassed by the family in the home. One member came out during the interview to set off his car’s alarm.

"I’ve never shot at nobody’s car. I’ve never done any damage to nobody’s car," said resident Sarai Fajardo Chavez.

Chandler police say they have been trying to navigate this dispute for years, amping up patrols and collecting statements and video.

"Well it’s one thing to prove that a shooting occurred. But it’s another thing to prove who committed that shooting," said Chandler Police Media Manager Ryan Cody.

What's next:

Police say they are leaving no stone unturned, actively investigating and trying to mediate between the three parties.

"The plan is to continue increasing patrols to enforce code, parking violations, as well as look into all calls for service," said Cody.

Police say at one point they did send a SWAT team to the home where neighbors claim the gunfire was coming from, but once inside, no guns were found.

Map of the area of the neighborhood.