Person found dead inside Mesa home following fire

By
Published  July 7, 2025 7:56am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Mesa

One person is dead, according to officials, following a house fire at a Mesa neighborhood on July 7. The incident happened in the area of Sossaman and Broadway.

The Brief

    • 1 person has died following a house fire in Mesa.
    • The fire happened in the area of Sossaman Road and Broadway.

MESA, Ariz. - One person has died, according to reports, following a fire that happened overnight at a home in the East Valley.

What we know:

The fire reportedly happened in the area of Sossaman Road and Broadway. According to Mesa Fire officials, crews arrived to find thick, black smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to go inside for just moments, and found someone inside. They were able to pull that person outside, but the person subsequently died.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the fire is what killed the person.

What's next:

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

Area where the fire happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the Mesa Fire Department.

