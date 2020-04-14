Person reportedly pretending to be police officer, asking people for coronavirus travel papers

Officials with the Williams Police Department say the department has received reports of a person who may be impersonating a police officer.

According to a statement posted on the department's unverified Facebook page, the man is making traffic stops and asking people for their COVID-19 travel papers.

Williams is a town about 33 miles west of Flagstaff.

Police officials say the man drives an unmarked white pickup truck equipped with emergency lights.

Williams Police officials say no officers will ask for any type of travel papers from anyone, and they are not required in Arizona. Officials also say officers will never ask people to pay a fine immediately, nor will they try to get into a car with anyone else.

Police say people can call 911 to ask a dispatcher to verify if the person is actually a police officer by giving a description of the car, the individual, and the location. People are also permitted to ask an officer to see their proper law enforcement credentials.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

