Sun City West closes golf courses over COVID-19 concerns

Seven Sun City West golf courses are now closed amid coronavirus concerns, despite a declaration by Governor Doug Ducey that golf courses in Arizona are an "essential business."

Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 31 doesn't mandate the closures, but the recreation centers of Sun City West say the decision was made to protect residents and employees from COVID-19 exposure.

The courses are no longer taking new tee times and player assistants will be reassigned to patrol the courses.

