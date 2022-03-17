Peter Piper Express: Pizza chain opening first to-go only restaurant in Phoenix

Peter Piper Pizza is opening its first to-go only restaurant in Phoenix on March 18.

Peter Piper Express opens Friday at 11 a.m. near 24th Street and Thomas. To celebrate their grand opening, the pizza joint is donating 50% of their opening day sales to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"The new to-go only restaurant will showcase Peter Piper Pizza’s full menu including pizzas crafted from dough made fresh daily, salads, appetizers, desserts and bottled beverages," officials said in a news release.

The money will be used to buy books for the Emily Center Health Library.

Peter Piper also hopes to open two other to-go only locations in metro Phoenix.

