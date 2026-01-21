Petition calls for resignation of board member over controversial event attendance

The Brief A petition for the resignation of a Phoenix Union High School District board member is gaining momentum following his attendance at a controversial political event. The backlash centers on a photo he posted from a holiday party hosted by "Republicans for National Renewal." District officials have clarified they do not condone hate while emphasizing their commitment to student safety.



A board member with the Phoenix Union High School District is under fire as a petition circulates calling for his resignation.

What we know:

The petition is calling for Jeremiah Cota to step down after he attended an event that is sparking concerns about his political beliefs and ties. Those pushing the petition want him out of his seat.

"PXU schools need to be safe and welcoming places for all of our students," said Carrie Deahl, a PXU English teacher. "Students can’t learn and teachers can’t teach when we don’t feel safe."

The backlash stems from a photo Cota posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing him at a holiday party hosted by "Republicans for National Renewal." In the post, he wrote, "Cool event with RN-Renewal annual Christmas party last night."

The conservative political organization describes itself as a populist-nationalist group focused on America First policies, but it has faced significant criticism.

What they're saying:

"I am deeply worried about the message that his behavior is sending to all of our students and the community," said Deahl. "His decision to attend this neo-Nazi gathering is outrageous and disqualifying. And he should definitely resign before he damages the reputation of our district."

Deahl is among those who signed the petition.

"He has consistently pushed an extreme right-wing agenda that is definitely out of touch with our district and our community, so I immediately signed it," Deahl said.

Big picture view:

The school district serves more than 27,000 students. FOX 10 spoke with Board President Francisco Pastor-Rivera, who clarified he was speaking as a teacher rather than in his official capacity on the board.

"As a board member, you represent making decisions that impact a student’s future," Pastor-Rivera said. "I think this attendance itself, and this action shows true colors all together."

Cota was appointed to the board in summer 2025 by the Maricopa County School Superintendent. At the time, the superintendent noted Cota's focus on creating a safe, supportive, and academically focused environment for students and families.

"I really question if a person is representing the values of the community that they serve," Pastor-Rivera added.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the district says the district is aware of the petition and stated that it does not promote or condone hate in any form.

FOX 10 reached out to Cota on Jan. 21 but hasn't heard back yet.