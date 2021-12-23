Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix area families get special surprise ahead of Christmas thanks to marijuana dispensary

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix area families surprised with big check ahead of Christmas thanks to marijuana dispensary

Some families in the Phoenix area who are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season received a holiday miracle of sorts, with just days to go before Christmas. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

PHOENIX - Some families in the Phoenix area received an early Christmas present on Dec. 23, as Mint Dispensary dropped off surprise $1,000 checks for those who need that extra support this holiday season.

The families who received the money were all nominated, and for the Workman family, it was a prayer that was answered.

"I'm like astounded! I'm shaking!" said Micheal Workman.

Michael and Heather Workman are new parents, and they are struggling to make ends meet. Earlier in the year, their car broke, and as delivery drivers, that was their livelihood. On top of that, Heather's father, who lived in Tennessee, died due to COVID-19.

Without a car or money for airfare, Heather couldn't even travel to say her goodbyes.  

"Maybe, maybe he sent this to us," said Heather.

For the team with Mint Dispensary, the Workmans was one of several stops they made during the holiday week, as they travel across the Phoenix area, surprising families in need with a giant check.

"We go out to the people's homes and just seeing those smiles, seeing those tears, sometimes it is difficult and lovely at the same time," said Mint Dispensary Chief Branding Officer Pablo Palomino.

The Mint Dispensary team plans to do several more surprises throughout the night, helping families in need with some cheer for the holidays.

In the case of the Workmans, the money will go toward paying for a new car.

"Bettering the situation, and maybe some Christmas for the baby!" said Heather.

