Mattel to turn story of young girl's Christmas list discovered by Arizona man into a movie

One little girl's Christmas wishes came true when her list to Santa was discovered by a man from Arizona, and three years after the list was discovered, Mattel is turning the heartwarming story into a live-action movie.

Balloon came from girl in Mexico

When 8-year-old Dayami let go of her red balloon in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, her only wish was for Santa to find it. Across the border, a Christmas miracle happened while Randy Heiss was on a normal hike in Patagonia, Arizona.

"We were walking along, and I'm seeing something red draped on the grass up ahead," said Heiss.

From afar, it looked like trash on a trail, but when Heiss got a little closer, it was a popped balloon with a big message.

"I quickly realized it was a Christmas list," said Heiss. "It's written in Spanish and I can tell it was obviously a child by the handwriting."

It was the wishes of Dayami, a little girl unknown to Heiss at the time.

"She asked for a lot of things, the cutest was whatever you can give me one to four," said Heiss. "Enchanted house, clothes, coloring book, magic markers, paints, and she asked for Pokémon characters."

This innocent list became a mission for Heiss, to find to little girl named Dayami who forgot to write where Santa could drop off the presents.

"I wanted to make sure that I did everything I could to make that child's wishes come true," said Heiss.

Heiss used social media and a local radio station in Sonora for help as the days to Christmas dwindled down, and within one hour they located Dayami, and he delivered her presents.

Since the children still believe in Santa, Heiss and his wife were Santa's little helpers.

Dayami's mother says they are grateful for Randy and his wife, and wants everyone around the world to believe in miracles and not lose traditions.

Story to be turned into a movie

Since the story went viral in 2018, Mattel heard about it, and has decided to turn it into a live-action motion picture called "The Christmas Balloon."

Heiss, meanwhile, hopes this will bring people joy, just like it has for him.

"The world needed a good story," said Heiss.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

Other Holiday Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app