Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 25-28

Heads up, drivers! Here are the latest Phoenix-area freeway closures going into effect this weekend.

I-10

I-10 westbound will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain and US 60 for construction.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound to reach westbound US 60 or Loop 202 Red Mountain and get around the closure. ADOT also recommends using Loop 202 South Mountain for those trying to get to the West Valley.

-

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to two lanes between 27th Avenue and I-17 for bridge work.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 EB ramps to I-17

I-10 EB on-ramps at 51st, 43rd, 35th avenues

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: ADOT recommends exiting the freeway early and taking McDowell or Buckeye Road to get on I-17.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for a pavement improvement project.

The on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends surface streets like 19th or 35th Avenue.

-

The southbound frontage road will be closed between Peoria Avenue and the Arizona Canal for paving. The closure lasts through the weekend.

-

I-17 southbound will be restricted to one lane between Union Hills Drive and Greenway Road for road work.

When: 11:59 p.m. Friday - 3 a.m. Saturday

SR 143

The expressway will be closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 for construction.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 WB off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard

Sky Harbor Boulevard EB ramp to SR 143 southbound

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take Loop 202 westbound to I-10 eastbound at the Mini-Stack to get around the closure. For those going to Sky Harbor, they can take southbound 44th Street.

Loop 202

The right lanes of Loop 202 Santan will be closed between Loop 101 and I-10 in Chandler.

When: 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Loop 303

The eastbound lanes will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for sign work.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Lake Pleasant Parkway northbound to SR 74 eastbound.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory