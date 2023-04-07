Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: April 7-10

Here's some better news for Valley drivers: only one Phoenix-area freeway closure is scheduled for this weekend.

Loop 303

The westbound lanes of Loop 303 will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 on- and off-ramps will stay open with access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive.

Alternate route: Use SR 74 westbound to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory