Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: June 23-26

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Here's the latest round of closures in the Phoenix area this weekend.

US 60

The eastbound lanes on US 60 will be shut down between I-10 and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to US 60 EB will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound to get around the closure.

I-17

The southbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

  • Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB
  • I-17 SB on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak, Deer Valley, Rose Garden Lane

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can use Loop 101 eastbound to State Route 51 southbound to reach downtown Phoenix. 19th Avenue can also be used to get around the closure.

I-10

The I-10 westbound ramp to State Route 143 will be closed for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 will also be shut down.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 7 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: ADOT says I-10 drivers can exit at 24th Street to reach Sky Harbor or stay on I-10 to reach Loop 202.

Learn more here.