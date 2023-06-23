Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: June 23-26

Here's the latest round of closures in the Phoenix area this weekend.

US 60

The eastbound lanes on US 60 will be shut down between I-10 and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The I-10 ramps to US 60 EB will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound to get around the closure.

I-17

The southbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak, Deer Valley, Rose Garden Lane

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can use Loop 101 eastbound to State Route 51 southbound to reach downtown Phoenix. 19th Avenue can also be used to get around the closure.

I-10

The I-10 westbound ramp to State Route 143 will be closed for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 will also be shut down.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 7 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: ADOT says I-10 drivers can exit at 24th Street to reach Sky Harbor or stay on I-10 to reach Loop 202.

