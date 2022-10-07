Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 7-10

Some good news for Phoenix-area drivers this weekend – there are no major closures going into effect. However, there will be some restrictions on ramps and frontage roads:

US 60

The eastbound US 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 Price freeway will remain closed until Oct. 30 for continued work to repair a water line.

The US 60 EB off-ramp at McClintock Drive is also shut down.

Alternate route: Exit US 60 at Rural or Dobson, then get on Baseline or Guadalupe to access Loop 101 or McClintock Drive.

Loop 101

The frontage road for Loop 101 northbound, Price Road, will be closed between Elliot and Guadalupe starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 for maintenance.

The Loop 101 NB off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will stay open.

Alternate routes: Try using local streets like Dobson, McClintock or Rural Road.

-

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to Loop 202 Santan westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for more maintenance.

Alternate routes: Loop 101 drivers can exit at Price Road and head south to get on Loop 202.

I-17

In Phoenix, Interstate 17 northbound will be restricted to three lanes between Thunderbird and Greenway from 10 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to remove a concrete barrier.

-

The freeway will also be restricted to two lanes in both directions near the light rail bridge between Dunlap and Peoria to install a sign structure. This starts at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

-

The southbound I-17 frontage road between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday for electrical work.

"Police officers will be on hand to assist motorists whose destinations are only accessible via the frontage road," according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.