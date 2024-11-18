Phoenix area man to spend decades in prison for shooting and killing a woman

The Brief Guillermo Amador III has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for a deadly shooting. The shooting happened in December 2022. One person died and another suffered "severe, lifelong injuries" as a result.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a man will serve a decades-long prison sentence in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and left another man injured.

In a statement released on Nov. 18, officials say Guillermo Amador III will serve 31 years behind bars.

The shooting happened on Dec. 5, 2022. Per our previous report on the case, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to Maricopa and Pima Roads in Buckeye, and found the victims inside a car with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 19-year-old Emilie Gomez, died at the hospital. In their statement, officials with MCA identified the male victim as Dallas Massaro. They say Massaro was critically hurt in the shooting, and was left with "severe, lifelong injuries."

According to MCAO, Amador used a fake social media account to lure Massaro to a remote location under the guise of a marijuana and THC vape sale, and that Massaro brought Gomez along, assuming it would be a straightforward transaction.

"Amador then stole a bag of marijuana and THC vapes from the victim before fleeing the scene," read a portion of the statement.

Per MCAO, Amador, who was 17 at the time of the deadly shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of second degree murder and a count of aggravated assault. According to court documents, Amador was sentenced to 23 years behind bars for second degree murder, and eight years for aggravated assault. The two sentences are to be served consecutively.

Amador, per our previous report, was arrested along with another person. That person was identified as Alec Soto.