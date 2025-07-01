Phoenix area residents wake up to hazy skies: Here's why

The Brief The Valley is experiencing thick, hazy, and dusty conditions that began Monday night due to gusty winds from overnight thunderstorms to the east, leading to hazardous air quality. An air quality advisory is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday, with officials advising residents, especially those with breathing sensitivities, to limit outdoor activities.



Step outside on Tuesday, and you’ll notice right away – a haze is blanketing the Valley.

Walking across downtown Phoenix, it isn’t just the heat that you’ll notice, but the thick skies, too.

What we know:

The poor air quality came in on Monday night, and it might stick around for Wednesday, July 2.

What’s causing it? How long will it stick around?

Michael Graves, an air quality meteorologist with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, said it's not unusual to have dust at this time of year.

"Valley residents have woken up to a surprise this morning with rather thick, hazy, dusty conditions," Graves said.

A timelapse of the air quality in the last 24 hours starts off with yellow moderate air, there’s a quick shift to the red unhealthy levels, before moving to a deep purple, showing that the air quality is hazardous.

"Currently, dust levels are improving as the day heats up," Graves said on July 1.

Graves says the main culprit of the thick air was overnight thunderstorms to our east.

"That resulted in gusty winds and blew it our direction," he said, warning more might be on the way.

What they're saying:

The gloomy haze is coating the city, covering planes in the sky with a thin filter and shading South Mountain from view.

Here's what some residents had to say.

"I woke up today, and it did look a little dusty … like a hazed tint."

"Now it is very hazy."

"To see it this morning, I was like, this is what bad visibility is."

What you can do:

If you have breathing sensitivities, it’s best to plan to stay inside and limit your time outside as much as possible.

