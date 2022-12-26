Phoenix area shoppers take advantage of after-Christmas sales deals

Just because the holidays are over, doesn't mean the shopping is over along with it.

One might think that there would be more returns on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. At one Phoenix area outlet mall, however, more people were seen shopping, as they take advantage of the sales.

"There's returns, but there's also a lot of people who got gift cards for the holidays, so now they're looking to spend those gift cards and get some great deals and take advantage of the after-holiday sales," said Kate Hansen, Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets Phoenix.

Some shoppers had an early day

In Phoenix, some shoppers even woke up early on Dec. 26 to beat the crowd. Tanger Outlets opened its doors to shoppers ready to take advantage of the holiday sales.

"We're talking about the after Christmas holiday shopping experience," said Hansen.

"We got a lot of good deals today. I think there's been changes in the market, so I think there's a lot of surplus out there, and it would be great to buy the stuff that we need," said Sean Cantwell. "Today I made a good deal on Adidas clothing. Shoes actually, and my daughter and my wife made good buys at other stores around."

The Cantwells say they will be out chasing holiday sales all day.

"We're going to try to hit Target because someone's told us they're having big sales, so we're going to try to go over there and see what happens," said Sean.

Read More Holiday Stories