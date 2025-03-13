Phoenix area veterans gather for annual StandDown event

The Brief The annual Veterans StandDown event took place at Arizona State Fairgrounds on March 13. The event offers veterans with various resources, including legal.



On March 13, hundreds of veterans gathered at the Arizona State Fairgrounds near Downtown Phoenix for annual Veterans StandDown event.

This event has been going on since 2001, and provides veterans with various resources. The event lasts from March 13 to March 14.

Legal services offered to veterans at event

One of the resources offered to people at the event is legal services. Judges in black robes were seen presiding over a makeshift courtroom, as people wait in line for their turn.

Army veteran Joseph Matthews says it’s a godsend.

What Matthews Said:

"It’s been a big help to me in my life because where else can we meet with people, get our problems solved, and come together as a community to help each other?" Matthews said.

Attorneys like David Hintze with the Office of the Public Defender, along with Deputy County Attorney Denise O’Rourke, formed a unique partnership for the StandDown.

What they're saying:

"We are trying to restore them to where they were when they were that person that said ‘hey. I’m giving myself to this country,' and so whatever little piece we can do and be a part of that, I am honored to help," said Hintze.

"It feels incredible," said O'Rourke. "Like, it sends chills down my spine. It’s just the best feeling in the world."

Dig deeper:

The opposing sides came together to help veterans resolve outstanding misdemeanors or fines.

Judge Scott Blaney, who is also a 28-year Army veteran, said clearing up these seemingly trivial legal issues can fundamentally change lives.

"If someone has a criminal record or fines where they can’t get their rights restored, probably the best example is would be the ability to get a driver’s license," said Judge Blaney. "If you can’t get to work, you can’t work. If you can’t work, you can’t support yourself. So it’s kind of a spiraling effect. So we try to remove those minor impediments."

Judge Blaney sees a pressing need, reflected by the large Thursday crowds.

"It’s very difficult for veterans to seek help," said Judge Blaney. "We are taught to be tough. We are taught to be self sufficient, self-disciplined. And so when they need help, they don’t reach out."

That is why commissioners and Justices of the Peace from across the Phoenix area said they’re honored to help.

"This is our big thank you to them for all the work they have already done," said Maricopa County Justice of the Peace Michele Reagan.

"To be able to give back to our veterans is just invaluable for their service," said Commissioner Kristian Morales.