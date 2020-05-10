Phoenix brewery donates sales to nonprofit helping homeless families

PHX Beer Co. is helping out the community in a big way - and it's a win-win this Mother's Day.

The gastropub is offering cocktails with a cause - they will donate $10 to nonprofit Homeward Bound with every purchase of a crowler, a Bloody Mary or their $20 mimosa kit.

Homeward Bound is a nonprofit helping homeless families get back on their feet through a number of different programs, including housing.

"We've seen an influx in families applying for the programs with schools being closed, and this biggest thing is meal distributions," said Homeward Bound spokesperson Jordan Moreno. "We've started doing breakfast and lunches on campus."

Moreno says a donation like this is appreciated more than ever.

These are things we didn't budget for - I don't think anybody could have seen this coming," said Moreno. "It's certainly additional expenses for us, it's definitely hurt us as an organization too."

PHX Beer Co. said organizations like Homeward Bound are having to use more of their resources due to the pandemic.

"Fundraising has been impaired, folks obviously aren't able to go about their business -- yet the demand for their services have increased," explained a spokesman.



