Phoenix brothers host charity golf tournament in honor of mother

The Brief Dozens of golfers competed in a charity golf tournament at Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The inaugural event was organized by brothers Benjamin and Owen Fitzhugh to honor their mother, Beverly, who died of breast cancer 10 years ago. Funds raised from the tournament go directly toward early detection programs and hope kits for families navigating cancer treatments.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix held a charity golf tournament to help breast cancer research and support those battling the disease.

Local perspective:

It has been 10 years since the Fitzhughs have been able to golf as a complete family of four.

"We're a golfing family, Beverly used to play with us, we used to go out on Sundays as a family and play," Beverly's husband explained.

Honoring Her Legacy:

The family matriarch, Beverly, passed away from breast cancer, and now, a decade later, her kids wanted to do something special to honor her legacy.

"It means everything. When my mom passed away, I was 16 at the time and having to go through that was really tough as a teenager, and I don't feel like at the time I was able to honor her in a way I felt proud of, so 10 years later feels good to be able to do something in her memory she had a really large impact on," Owen Fitzhugh said.

Benjamin and Owen Fitzhugh organized a charity golf tournament at Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Expand

Charity Tournament Event:

On Oct. 3, they held a charity golf tournament at Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix.

"Golf is all about community, where people can get together, you can be a 30 handicap. or a plus 2 and go out do the same thing, have a good time be out there with people that are good and enjoying being together outside having a good time," Benjamin Fitzhugh said.

Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix held a charity golf tournament to help breast cancer research and support those battling the disease.

Fundraising Efforts:

They are also raising money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"They do some wonderful things for the community early detection. They also do hope kits, put together packages for families, send it off to them during a tough time, so everything we raise today goes straight to them," Benjamin Fitzhugh said.

Thinking of Mom:

Benjamin and Owen say they just know their mom is looking down and smiling.

"It means a lot, grief does a lot to you and, for me, it's just really in honor of her, making sure we're keeping her name and voice out there and be able to help people with this disease cause we know what this does to families," Benjamin Fitzhugh said.

What they're saying:

Their father expressed deep gratitude for his sons' efforts.

"I am so proud of the two of them just words can't even explain how proud I am of these guys for doing this it's just wonderful."