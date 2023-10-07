Phoenix Children's Hospital, Aetna reach new multi-year contract agreement

Phoenix Children's Hospital and Aetna have announced a multi-year agreement allowing families to continue receiving in-network coverage.

The end of the previous contract left a number of families worried about their kids' care since Phoenix Children's was no longer in-network.

"We recognize contract discussions can be especially stressful on the one group of people we are all aiming to serve – patient families – and we don’t take this responsibility to get it right lightly," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children’s. in a statement. "Phoenix Children’s has a duty to our growing community to ensure payer agreements address the often-complex medical needs of kids and support the exceptional care we provide as Arizona’s only pediatric health system."

The contract back-dates to August 7, 2023, meaning patient families will receive in-network coverage since the time the original deal ended.

The hospital did not disclose the duration of the new contract.



