Worker at Phoenix Children's Hospital arrested, accused of child pornography charges

A food service worker at Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH) has been arrested on suspicion of child pornography charges.

Officers took 29-year-old Zackarie Allbritton into custody on June 30 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on suspicion of 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say he exchanged child porn images online.

Zackarie Allbritton

Detectives say he told them his job was to deliver food to rooms at the hospital. They say he denied ever trying to take photos or videos of the children or have sexual contact with them.

The hospital says he is employed by Sodexo, which has a contract with PCH.

Police say Allbritton acknowledged he has sexual fantasies about minors.

"If you post the bond, I am ordering that you be supervised by pre-trial services in the community and that they install electronic monitoring on you prior to your release. If you do post that bond, I'm also ordering that you may not have contact with any of the arresting officers, not to have contact with any minors. You're prohibited from accessing the internet through any electronic means, except for work, school or contacting your legal counsel," a judge said.

He asked if he could still play video games.

The judge replied, "I am ordering that you may not access the internet through any electronic means. As long as it is not internet-capable, that should be fine."

The judge set his bond at $100,000.

FOX 10 reached out to Sodexo for more information regarding Allbritton's employment, but we haven't heard back.