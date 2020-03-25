Phoenix Children's Hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus

Phoenix Children's Hospital says one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the hospital says the employee "followed best practices and is recuperating at home."

PCH says no patients, families, or fellow employees were exposed to the virus.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

