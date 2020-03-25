Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Children's Hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 7 mins ago
Coronavirus
PHOENIX - Phoenix Children's Hospital says one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the hospital says the employee "followed best practices and is recuperating at home."

PCH says no patients, families, or fellow employees were exposed to the virus.

