Deadly police shooting near Downtown Phoenix; AZ teacher accused of having CSAM | Nightly Roundup

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Investigation underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; kindergarten teacher accused of having inappropriate material on his phone; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting near Downtown Phoenix

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2. Arizona Kindergarten teacher arrested

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3. Father of AZ murder victim dies weeks after murder trial

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4. Phoenix police sergeant at center of off-duty conduct controversy sues city

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5. Arizona eyes space industry boost

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