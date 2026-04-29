Deadly police shooting near Downtown Phoenix; AZ teacher accused of having CSAM | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Investigation underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; kindergarten teacher accused of having inappropriate material on his phone; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
1. Deadly officer-involved shooting near Downtown Phoenix
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A man is dead, according to police, following an officer-involved shooting that happened to the north of Downtown Phoenix.
2. Arizona Kindergarten teacher arrested
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A 30-year-old kindergarten teacher at Pueblo Elementary was arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing child sex abuse material.
3. Father of AZ murder victim dies weeks after murder trial
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The father of Allison Feldman has died just weeks after an Arizona court found his daughter's killer guilty.
4. Phoenix police sergeant at center of off-duty conduct controversy sues city
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A Phoenix Police sergeant whose alleged off-duty conduct during an anti-ICE protest has generated controversy and attracted criticism, is suing the city, the city's police chief, and a city councilmember.
5. Arizona eyes space industry boost
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Arizona hosted its first-ever Space Congress in downtown Phoenix to unite a local industry that includes more than 1,300 supply chain companies.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Temperatures hit 89 in the Valley, as we look forward to another sunny day on Thursday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on a storm system moving in, bringing a chance for showers and cloudy conditions later this week.
Get the Full Forecast