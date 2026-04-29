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Deadly police shooting near Downtown Phoenix; AZ teacher accused of having CSAM | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 29, 2026 6:16pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Investigation underway following deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; kindergarten teacher accused of having inappropriate material on his phone; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting near Downtown Phoenix

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Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting near Downtown Phoenix
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Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting near Downtown Phoenix

A man is dead, according to police, following an officer-involved shooting that happened to the north of Downtown Phoenix.

2. Arizona Kindergarten teacher arrested

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Scottsdale kindergarten teacher accused of having child sex abuse material on phone
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Scottsdale kindergarten teacher accused of having child sex abuse material on phone

A 30-year-old kindergarten teacher at Pueblo Elementary was arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing child sex abuse material.

3. Father of AZ murder victim dies weeks after murder trial

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Harley Feldman: Father of Allison Feldman dies after daughter's murderer was found guilty
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Harley Feldman: Father of Allison Feldman dies after daughter's murderer was found guilty

The father of Allison Feldman has died just weeks after an Arizona court found his daughter's killer guilty.

4. Phoenix police sergeant at center of off-duty conduct controversy sues city

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Dusten Mullen: Phoenix PD sergeant sues chief, councilwoman and city amid protest controversy
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Dusten Mullen: Phoenix PD sergeant sues chief, councilwoman and city amid protest controversy

A Phoenix Police sergeant whose alleged off-duty conduct during an anti-ICE protest has generated controversy and attracted criticism, is suing the city, the city's police chief, and a city councilmember.

5. Arizona eyes space industry boost

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Arizona eyes space expansion in move to boost industry
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Arizona eyes space expansion in move to boost industry

Arizona hosted its first-ever Space Congress in downtown Phoenix to unite a local industry that includes more than 1,300 supply chain companies.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/29/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/29/26

Temperatures hit 89 in the Valley, as we look forward to another sunny day on Thursday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on a storm system moving in, bringing a chance for showers and cloudy conditions later this week.

Get the Full Forecast

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