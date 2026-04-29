Arizona weather forecast: Highs back in the 90s in Phoenix

The Brief We'll end April on a warm note as highs stay in the 90s in the Valley for the next several days. Next week, we'll cool down slightly with highs slipping back into the 80s.



Fairly average weather continues for the next several days, as we end April.

This Week:

The forecast high for Wednesday afternoon reaches 90 degrees in Phoenix. It will remain partly to mostly sunny, as some high cloud coverage runs over the southern half of Arizona. While Wednesday will remain dry, Thursday could bring showers to parts of the state.

An area of low pressure will skirt Arizona Thursday late day into the night. As it passes, a few scattered rain showers or a stray storm will be possible. The best chance for showers will be along southern Arizona and into southeastern Arizona. The Valley will see just a 10% chance of a passing shower over the east/southeast Valley. Pinal County and Gila County will have a better chance of a few showers.

The low departs quickly by Friday morning, but the backside rotation of the storm may help trigger a few more showers or a spot thunderstorm Friday afternoon over the High Country mountains and eastern Arizona. The Valley returns to full sunshine by Friday.

Temperatures remain near normal for the next few days as the system passes. The high sits at 90 on Thursday and 92 on Friday.

This Weekend:

A small ridge will build and push our forecast highs into the mid 90s to upper 90s.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, another approaching system will slide our forecast highs down to slightly below normal in the 80s in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)