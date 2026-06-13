Seen on TV: June 13
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Saturday, June 13, 2026
#LovePup Foundation
notMYkid
Aesthetic IQ Clinic
- 7054 E Cochise Rd., B200
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- https://aestheticiqclinic.com
The Delicatessen
- 12811 N Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- https://thedelicatessen.com
Knead Luv Bakery
- 7000 E. Mayo Blvd #1002
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- Instagram: @knead_luv
- Facebook: @KneadLuv
- TikTok: @knead.luv
- https://www.kneadluv.com
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org
Pearce Family Foundation
Rodeo Rose Market Pop Up
- June 13, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Scottsdale Stadium
- 7408 E. Osborn Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://rodeorosemarket.com
Boo and Henry's BBQ
- 16500 N. Scottsdale Rd., #100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://booandhenrysbbq.com
Korean War Commemoration & U.S. - ROK Alliance Anniversary Ceremony
- June 13, 11 a.m.
- Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo
- 14317 Veterans Dr.
- Bellemont, AZ 86015
- 928-214-3475
- https://dvs.az.gov