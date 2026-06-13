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Seen on TV: June 13

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 13, 2026 7:00 AM MST Published June 13, 2026 5:00 AM MST

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Saturday, June 13, 2026

#LovePup Foundation

notMYkid

Aesthetic IQ Clinic

The Delicatessen

Knead Luv Bakery

Arizona Science Center

Pearce Family Foundation

Rodeo Rose Market Pop Up

Boo and Henry's BBQ

Korean War Commemoration & U.S. - ROK Alliance Anniversary Ceremony

  • June 13, 11 a.m.
  • Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo
  • 14317 Veterans Dr.
  • Bellemont, AZ 86015
  • 928-214-3475
  • https://dvs.az.gov

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews