Seen on TV: June 13

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Saturday, June 13, 2026

#LovePup Foundation

notMYkid

Aesthetic IQ Clinic

7054 E Cochise Rd., B200

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

https://aestheticiqclinic.com

The Delicatessen

12811 N Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://thedelicatessen.com

Knead Luv Bakery

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org

Pearce Family Foundation

Rodeo Rose Market Pop Up

June 13, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Scottsdale Stadium

7408 E. Osborn Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://rodeorosemarket.com

Boo and Henry's BBQ

16500 N. Scottsdale Rd., #100

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://booandhenrysbbq.com

Korean War Commemoration & U.S. - ROK Alliance Anniversary Ceremony

June 13, 11 a.m.

Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo

14317 Veterans Dr.

Bellemont, AZ 86015

928-214-3475

https://dvs.az.gov

Live-streamed video