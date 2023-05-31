Phoenix Children's Hospital, UnitedHealthcare negotiations deadline looms as families wait in suspense

If nothing changes, when the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, 17,000 kids will lose their healthcare coverage at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Ongoing contract negotiations between the hospital and UnitedHealthcare have failed, so many families who rely on PCH for care are wondering, "What now?"

Both sides have tried to make their viewpoints known.

UnitedHealthcare says Phoenix Children's is demanding a 30% price hike. The hospital says it needs an agreement that allows them to provide the highest quality of care to their patients.

In between the two sides are thousands of families waiting for a resolution.

'This isn't pro sports'

Lunchtime at Brock's house devolves quickly into fun. Lots of laughs as he runs through a blanket fort with his brother.

But, underlying all the fun in this house is a ticking clock.

"It's a game of corporate chicken," says Eric Koziatek.

His family has UnitedHealthcare and as of the afternoon of May 31, they have no answer.

"That extra stress is definitely not needed, not welcomed but unfortunately, we'll have to deal with it," Koziatek said.

His son Brock has a tumor growing on his optic nerve.

"I know it's behind my eye, my right eye," Brock said.

Eighteen months of chemo stopped its growth. He got to know his doctors, and of course, he counts on them.

"There was this little vending machine. There were mustache stickers, so I put it on me and when Dr. Mangum came in the room, I showed him the mustache and he laughed," Brock said.

"Not only does he know Brock's history, he remembers it. It's memorized. He doesn't have to look at his records to pull up things. He knows what's happened the last couple of years. But the fact you walk into a room, and you see him there, you feel at ease because it's someone you know and trust," Koziatek said.

After recent mixed test results, an upcoming September MRI is crucial.

Like some families, they've been offered an exemption for continuing care, but it will only last three months.

That September MRI is past the expiration date.

"This isn't pro sports. It's not like you have time to be able to negotiate and players can go on strike. That's a game. Totally different. This is lives," the father said.

Again, midnight, 12 a.m. on June 1, is when coverage ends if no deal is reached.

FOX 10 reached out to both sides for updates on the negotiations on May 31 to see where things stand and received nothing in return.

Phoenix Children's and UnitedHealthcare posted information for families giving guidance about what to do and exactly who is affected: