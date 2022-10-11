Phoenix City Council condemns Arizona abortion ban, calls for authorities to deprioritize enforcement

The Phoenix City Council voted 6-2 in favor of officially opposing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, and for the city's police department to lower the priority on calls regarding abortion laws being violated.

The vote in favor, on Oct. 11, also condemns an Arizona law passed in the spring that bans abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, as well as a preexisting near-total ban that originated in 1864 that was reinstated into law back in September.

For now, that near-total ban has been put on pause pending more litigation.

"We have a huge amount of challenges before our city. This says we're going to focus on issues such as gun crime on not on arresting doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. By a 6-2 vote, the Phoenix City Council has set our priorities to womens reproductive health. We are adjourned," remarked Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The resolution also condemns all and any other laws that would restrict or deny access to abortions and enact laws that protect access to it. The council is calling on the legislature to repeal those laws.

This vote comes just a few days after an Arizona appeals court panel blocked enforcement of the near-total ban that dates back to the Civil War era, now allowing doctor's offices across the state to resume procedures, like Planned Parenthood.

Members of the Phoenix City Council say it’s important to take a stand to make it clear that Phoenix is a pro-choice city and will protect women's rights to abortion healthcare.

The resolution calls for Phoenix Police to make enforcement of any applicable abortion laws the department’s lowest priority.

When asked about the guidance given to dispatchers regarding abortions, if someone were to call in to report it as a crime, Phoenix Police say, "Typically when a law or policy is put into place that may affect police operations, leadership, including the law department determine how/if our personnel should adjust our processes. This is then communicated to our personnel so they have guidance on any impacts to their duties."

Back in June, Tucson was the first to pass a similar resolution supporting abortion rights. It’s expected other cities may follow suit.

Phoenix Councilmen Jim Waring and Sal DiCiccio were the "no" votes.

Following the meeting, Mayor Gallego took to Twitter to explain more about the legal side of this resolution.

"The people of Phoenix share a core value - the right to make their own personal decisions. Today, the Phoenix City Council and I honored that by passing a resolution declaring opposition to the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson criminalizing abortion. With this resolution, the investigation of medical personnel providing abortion services is deprioritized. I will not criminalize people for doing their jobs. Instead, I ask #PHXPD to focus on greater areas of need such as gun violence. The City's legal team agrees that #Phoenix is well within its bounds, and has a right to take action. I stand with my fellow councilmembers who support the constitutional rights of pregnant residents, including access to reproductive health care," the mayor said in a three-part Twitter thread.