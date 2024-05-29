Phoenix City Council votes unanimously to ban encampments near schools and childcare places

article

The Phoenix City Council voted to pass a new law that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools, childcare facilities, parks and shelters.

The vote passed unanimously.

Phoenix already had a ban on camping in the books, but this law makes it stronger for parents who might be concerned that an encampment is too close to their children.

The law goes into effect in September. It means that residents can call the police and expect action to be taken on campers if they fear they are too close to their kids.

For example…

At Griffith Elementary School in Pierce Park in Phoenix, two young girls play soccer.

Laying on either side of them are men sleeping on makeshift beds, keeping their belongings close to their sides.

Residents are nervous about the situation in the neighborhood.

Map of where Pierce Park is in Phoenix:

Phoenix City Council is using an example of a law in San Diego. Council members Jim Waring and Ann O'Brien want to give police the power to enforce warnings, fines and even issue arrests for campers who stay within 500 feet of schools, childcare facilities, parks and shelters.

"This is a tool that helps us sometimes get them into services, right? Community court," O'Brien said. "Not everybody always says yes to services, but this might help us to hold folks accountable with our laws."

Opponents like the ACLU of Arizona argue that banning camping is violating a person's Eight Amendment (cruel and unusual punishment) right to sleep outside when they have nowhere else to go.

"Instead of solving the underlying problems that create homelessness - unaffordable housing, inaccessible shelter, lack of services - they're turning toward punishment, arrests and citations. That's not going to actually help anything. It's only going to keep people in homelessness for longer," ACLU Arizona staff attorney Scout Katovich said.

The ACLU says it will continue to file lawsuits against the city to reverse the law.