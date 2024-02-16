Arizona bill would require removal of homeless encampments if indoor shelter options exist

A bill to crack down on homeless encampments in Arizona has advanced to the state capitol after the Senate Judiciary Committee passed the measure.

Senate Bill 1593 would require the removal of a homeless encampment in a city or county if other indoor shelter options exist.

Republican State Senator Justine Wadsack of Tucson sponsored the bill.

"We have places for people to go to get everything they need, and yet they're being told that they have a right to urban camp and to pee and poo on our desert and our streets and on the front doorsteps of our businesses," she said.

SB 1593 does not include housing solutions or creating new shelter for people living on the streets.