Phoenix coach mentoring high school athletes sidelined by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Sports cancellations and postponements caused by COVID-19 have sidelined a lot of high school athletes' future plans, and a coach in Phoenix is now helping these athletes catch up, in hopes their skills will translate to college.

Channing Trotter says he has seen many athletes struggle with depression, which may take a toll on their future.

"For me, sports was everything. Went down some dark paths when I wasn’t able to be in sports and I needed it," said Trotter.

Trotter, a former Division I football player who is now a local junior college coach and owner of Trotter performance, helps high school athletes reach their full potential to hopefully go on and play in college. He’s seen the direct impact COVID has had on younger athletes.

"We have some athletes that were unable to [go to] college due to COVID, so they’re going to play junior college football this year, and hopefully, we can help them out and get them to a better division later on," said Trotter.

Many athletes have had to sit out their senior year. Trotter says a senior year can make or break your future. He says it's the most important.

"Not playing your sport is going to be huge. It’s going to be tough. Sitting out for half of a year takes its toll on people. I hope people don’t get injured, but that’s something we can expect to see," said Trotter.

Desert Ridge freshman quarterback Gabriel Pacheco may not have to worry about college for a few more years. He sustained an injury after sitting out for several months.

"I wasn’t prepared or ready for the season when it came," said Pacheco. "I broke my elbow in the season."

Trotter says luckily, a lot of colleges are understanding of the situations because of COVID, so many of them are working with athletes to make up for the lost time.