Phoenix Desert Sky Mall shooting: 16-year-old Guillermo Guzman accused of murder

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The Brief A 16-year-old boy is accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder, following a shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix. Authorities said the suspect shot and killed a 17-year-old and injured another teenager at a mall kiosk on June 2. The suspect is currently being held in custody on a $1 million secured appearance bond following his indictment.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed a 17-year-old and hurt another teen at Phoenix's Desert Sky Mall on June 2.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said witnesses claimed the two victims were working at a kiosk selling hats and cologne when the suspect, Guillermo Guzman, "became aggressive and began to taunt the group before shooting at them."

"Three other victims were also in the line of fire," MCAO said.

Phoenix Police arrested Guzman. On June 25, he was indicted on several charges, including, second degree murder, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

"Guzman is currently in custody on a $1 million secured appearance bond," MCAO said.

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