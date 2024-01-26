Phoenix detox facility closes amid drug activity complaints

A detox facility in Central Phoenix that nearby residents say was bringing unwanted drug activity to their front door has shut down.

In 2023, we heard from residents in the area of the Crossroads detox facility who say they were fed up about the drug use that was happening right outside their homes. They shared surveillance video of the illegal drug activity happening in front of their homes, and the state's Department of Health Services even opened an investigation into this location.

In the aftermath of the facility's shutdown, officials with Crossroads says they are moving their clients to other locations.

AZDHS officials have also issued a statement on the closure, which reads:

"ADHS was not involved with the closure of the Crossroads Detox Facility. ADHS is dedicated to promoting safe treatment environments in healthcare settings statewide, and encourages Arizonans to report quality of care concerns at any time."