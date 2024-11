The Brief Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing into a pole in Phoenix on Nov. 25. Phoenix Fire says the victims have serious injuries.



A car struck a pole in Phoenix on Monday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.

The crash happened near Lower Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue on Nov. 25.

For unknown reasons, a driver slammed into a pole at a bus stop. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Phoenix Fire said.

No further information is available.