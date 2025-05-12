Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix family displaced after fast-moving fire rips through home

Published  May 12, 2025 9:57pm MST
The Brief

PHOENIX - Four people are without a home in Phoenix on Monday night after a fast-moving fire spread through their house.

What we know:

The May 12 fire broke out at a home near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m.

"Crews arrived on scene just after 8:00PM and found a large working fire in the garage that extended into the home. Firefighters quickly extended hand lines to extinguish the fire and check to make sure everybody was safely out of the home. Once firefighters determined the house was clear, they were able to make a stop on the fire, preventing it from extending further into the home," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

The community assistance program is helping the family of four with resources.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

Map of where the fire happened:

