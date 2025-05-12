Phoenix family displaced after fast-moving fire rips through home

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

The Brief A family of four is displaced after a fast-moving fire spread through their Phoenix home on Monday night. The fire broke out near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8 p.m., the fire department said.



What we know:

The May 12 fire broke out at a home near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m.

"Crews arrived on scene just after 8:00PM and found a large working fire in the garage that extended into the home. Firefighters quickly extended hand lines to extinguish the fire and check to make sure everybody was safely out of the home. Once firefighters determined the house was clear, they were able to make a stop on the fire, preventing it from extending further into the home," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

The community assistance program is helping the family of four with resources.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

Map of where the fire happened: