Phoenix family meets with first responders who saved baby's life

The Brief Weeks after an unconscious baby was pulled from a hot tub in Phoenix, the family was reunited with first responders who saved the baby's life. The fire department says the quick actions of loved ones and firefighters gave the baby a fighting chance to survive the incident.



What we know:

A one-year-old boy was found unconscious and not breathing in a hot tub on March 2 in Phoenix around 11:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.

When first responders arrived, family members were performing CPR on the child. First responders took over CPR efforts.

"Thanks to the quick action of both the bystander and Phoenix Fire crews, the one-year-old’s life had the best chance of survivability despite being

transported in extremely critical condition to Banner Health Thunderbird Medical Center," the fire department said.

What they're saying:

During the March 25 reunion, Phoenix Police Officer Alan Hoelscher said putting himself in the shoes of the baby's family helped fuel his drive to help.

"We all have our own families. We have our loved ones. We put ourselves in that situation where we're thinking, what if that was us, or what is that family going through now, so, to be able to kind of help and help this turn out the way it did, is the best outcome possible," Hoelscher said.

The first responders and the family were reunited in a private meeting before speaking to the media.

At the meeting were also the responding Phoenix Police officers, the 911 dispatcher who took the call, medical personnel who cared for the baby, and pool safety experts.