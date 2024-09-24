Phoenix father struck by alleged speeding DUI driver on I-10 remembered: 'Sorrow and devastation'

The Brief Craig Cooper, 42, was killed by an alleged DUI driver on Sept. 22 in Phoenix while riding his motorcycle on I-10. The suspect, Andrew Ramirez Perez, is accused of 2nd-degree murder, and authorities say this isn't the first time he's been arrested for speeding while being under the influence.



A grief-stricken wife and mother are speaking out after losing 42-year-old Craig Cooper in a deadly Phoenix crash where an alleged DUI driver struck and killed him while speeding.

Craig was killed by the suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning on Sept. 22 while he was riding his motorcycle. It turns out the suspect has another DUI charge pending from two months ago.

Cooper's family is still in shock after learning what happened to him, especially because his two young kids will have to grow up without their father.

"We've been together for over 16 years," said Brittane Cooper, Craig's wife. "We have two beautiful sons."

A Phoenix family once whole is now mourning Craig's death.

"I am absolutely hurting. I am ripped apart," said Deborah Rivers, Craig's mom.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Craig was killed by an alleged drunk driver who was speeding on I-10 eastbound near Loop 202.

Craig's wife got the news that morning from law enforcement that her husband had been hit on his motorcycle and did not survive.

"I couldn't breathe. I thought I was dreaming. It couldn't be real because we didn't deserve this," Brittane said.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Andrew Ramirez Perez was under the influence. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

DPS says he was driving 140 mph when he hit Craig's motorcycle from behind. In an interview with authorities, he reportedly admitted to not knowing what he hit and thought he was driving between 70 and 75 mph.

"The suspect has a pending DUI criminal speed from July of this year where he was almost in the exact same spot where the collision occurred," a prosecutor said during a court appearance.

That case is still pending with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Ramirez Perez is accused of second-degree murder and a judge set his bond at $250,000, cash only.

"To the driver, I want to say, I really want you to know that this has caused a lot of pain, sorrow and devastation, and it's left so many people lonely,'" his mother said.

‘Broke my heart’

"You ripped my family apart. You took everything from us. You took a loving father, a great husband, a son, a brother, a friend to everybody," Brittane said.

She describes her husband as an involved father who always made his family laugh, and that he loved animals. Her last memory with him was on Saturday, dancing in the house with their youngest son.

Just a few days later, and she now has to plan his funeral.

"I wanted to see him right away and I still haven't seen him. I barely just picked up his stuff today. It broke my heart," Brittane said.

Craig's mother's heart is just as shattered as she accepts that her son's life was taken far too soon.

"It hurts so bad, and we're not getting him back," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Cooper family and it can be found by clicking here.